DSP directed to monitor probe into Head Constable death case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, to monitor investigation into the death of woman Head Constable Banupriya.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that the deceased was a policewoman and therefore the police officials should make earnest efforts to bring out the truth in the case. The State submitted that they were awaiting the forensic reports in the case.

The petitioner, R. Chandrasekar, father of Banupriya, alleged that his daughter was murdered by her husband Vignesh. He alleged that following a quarrel between the couple, Vignesh had strangled her using her uniform belt. He said that despite the police registering an FIR based on a complaint lodged by a family member, the accused was neither remanded or taken into custody. He sought a CB-CID investigation into the death case.

In a connected petition, Vignesh, a bus conductor based in Madurai, denied the allegations levelled against him. He filed a petition seeking to quash the criminal case registered against him.

The judge said that the criminal case cannot be quashed as the investigation was in progress. The court dismissed his petition. The petition filed by Chandrasekar, father of Banupriya, was disposed of with the direction to the DSP to monitor the probe.