DSP attack case: accused held in Ramnad

In a major breakthrough, Vigneshwaran alias Ajit alias Ajit Kumar, 25, who was ‘wanted’ in more than 25 criminal cases in three districts, was arrested here on Saturday night.

Police had intensified its vigil at all check posts to contain unauthorised movement of vehicles following curfew. Following an alert to police helpline number 9489919722 that Ajit was moving in a bike, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar instructed personnel to be alert at Kamudi-Mudukalathur intersection. As they were engaged in frisking and checking vehicles with e-pass, a youth who attempted to divert their attention and cross the barrier was stopped.

Interrogation revealed that he was the suspect and reportedly possessed 500 gm of ganja and a country-made gun. He was involved in many criminal cases in Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Coimbatore districts, police said.

The youth, who was 10th fail, indulged in chain-snatching, house-breaking and threatened womenfolk in households. He also figured in a few sexual assaults, an officer said.

Another officer added that the suspect was a native of Ammanpatti village in Virudhunagar district, but sneaked into Kamudi bordering Ramanathapuram district. He committed offences in one place and fled to other towns overnight on two-wheeler with fake identity. He always carried weapons with him to protect himself from rivals.

About four months ago, he figured in an attempt to murder case. When indirect elections were under way at Narikudi, Ajit assaulted Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesan with a knife, injuring the police officer’s hand. There were cases pending against him in Keerathurai police station in Madurai and in Virudhunagar and Coimbatore.

The SP said Ajit threatened young women and sexually assaulted them. The victims could lodge complaint with the police helpline and stern action would be taken against the accused.