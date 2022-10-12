DSP and Inspector booked

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing has booked a Deputy Superintendent of Police and an Inspector for demanding Rs. 7.50 crore as bribe.

Sources said a property dispute erupted among two brothers involved in beach mineral mining and marine product exports. As one of the aggrieved brothers approached in May 2020 P. Pattani, formerly Circle Inspector of Police, Eral and Sawyerpuram Police Stations to settle the dispute as one of the incidents happened under his jurisdiction, the police officer, after dragging the dispute without registering a case, asked the complainants to meet R. Suresh Kumar, then DSP, Srivaikundam, now working at District Crime Branch, Tirunelveli District.

Instead of registering the First Information Report, the police officers allegedly asked one of the brothers to come to Eral Police Station where he was told to pay Rs. 75 crore to the other brother to settle the dispute. The DSP handed him over the ‘property settlement list’ and asked him to apportion the property as instructed in the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant was asked to pay Rs. 7.50 crore, 10% of the settled dispute, as commission. The police officers told him that they would not register FIR based on his complaint if he refused to give the commission. He and his associates would have to face false cases, the officers threatened.

Even though the FIR was registered following direction from the court, the officers refused to investigate the case, the FIR filed by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing against Suresh Kumar and Pattani says.

Aggrieved, he filed a complaint with Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing, which registered case against Suresh Kumar and Pattani on September 27.