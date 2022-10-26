Dry days on October 27 and 30

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 19:22 IST

Virudhunagar

Dry days have been announced for TASMAC shops and FL-1/2/3 and FL 3A, FL3AA and FL 11 bars in Virudhunagar district on October 27 on the occasion of death anniversary of freedom fighters Marudhu Brothers.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that all TASMAC shops and licensed bars would remain closed from 6 p.m. on October 29 and 30 in view of Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja.

Action would be taken against the TASMAC employees and owners of bars if they violate the dry day orders. Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that all TASMAC shops, bars and FL 2, FL 3 bars would remain closed from October 28 to 30 in view of Thevar guru puja.

