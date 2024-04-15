ADVERTISEMENT

Dry days on April 21, May 1 in Kanniyakumari

April 15, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

All TASMAC retail liquor shops and licensed bars in Kanniyakumari district will remain closed on Mahaveer Jayanthi (April 21) and May Day (May 1). In a statement, the district administration said the liquor shops and bars would remain closed on two days.

