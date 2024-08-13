Dry day tomorrow

All Tasmac-run IMFL retail outlets and bars attached to them in Madurai district will remain closed on August 15, Independence Day. Sale of liquor in allse outlets and bars has been banned on that day, a press release said.
Published - August 13, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI
