Madurai

Dry Day on January 15, 26, 28

Virudhunagar

TASMAC retail shops and bars would remain closed on January 15, 26 and 28 in Virudhunagar district.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said all the retail shops and FL 2, FL3, FL 3A, FL 311 and FL11 bars would remain close under Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit0 Rules, 1981 on the occasion of Tiruvalluvar Day (January 15), Republic Day (January 26) and Vallalar Day (January 28).

Those shops and bars that violate the Dry Day condition would face stringent action, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 6:38:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dry-day-on-january-15-26-28/article33550684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY