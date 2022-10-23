Dry day for four days

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 23, 2022 19:21 IST

All the liquor shops, bars and other outlets selling IMFL including those run by the TASMAC shall remain closed for four days said District Collector S Aneesh Shekhar here on Sunday. According to a press release, the outlets shall not sell liquor from October 27 to October 30.

With the Marudhupandiar remembrance day falling on October 27 and the guru puja events of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on October 30, it had been proposed to shut the liquor sales on the above four days as it would enable to maintain law and order. The police should ensure that there was no sales in any manner during the above days and strict action shall be initiated against the law violators, the release added.

