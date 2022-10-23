Madurai

Dry day for four days

All the liquor shops, bars and other outlets selling IMFL including those run by the TASMAC shall remain closed for four days said District Collector S Aneesh Shekhar here on Sunday. According to a press release, the outlets shall not sell liquor from October 27 to October 30.

With the Marudhupandiar remembrance day falling on October 27 and the guru puja events of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on October 30, it had been proposed to shut the liquor sales on the above four days as it would enable to maintain law and order. The police should ensure that there was no sales in any manner during the above days and strict action shall be initiated against the law violators, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 7:23:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dry-day-for-four-days/article66049646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

SPORTSTAR