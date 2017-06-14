‘Dry cleaning system for solar panels’

Adani Group has proposed to introduce dry cleaning system for cleaning the solar panel and avoid use of water.

Talking to reporters during a plant visit on Tuesday, Santhosh Kumar Mall, Plant Head, said they had already introduced dry cleaning system in one of the units on experimental basis and would introduce the system to other units in a phased manner.

The robotic dry cleaner, operated with self-powered solar panel, had the capacity to clean about 5,000 panels in a row, running to 300 metres in two hours, he said. “After studying the efficacy of the system, we will introduce the system in other units,” Mr. Mall said.

The group had chosen Kamuthi area for the dust-free environment, apart from high radiation, he said. The generation loss due to dust formation on the panels was well below 2%, matching the international standards, he said.

“On most of the days, the panels are clean and if it rains for a day, there is no need for cleaning the panels for the next couple of months,” he added. The brief spells in April and May helped the plants a lot, he said.

The group’s Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) Ltd had established the 648 MW plants on a total outlay of ₹4,536 crore on 2,500 acres by installing 25 lakh modules, he said.