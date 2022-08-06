Drunken man kills 40-year-old near Natham

August 06, 2022 17:05 IST

A man in an inebriated mood allegedly hacked a 40-year-old to death at Lingavadi in Natham block near Dindigul on Saturday afternoon.

Natham police identified the deceased as R. Raja, 40, an electrician of Lingavadi.

The accused, K. Udhayakumar, 25, in an inebriated mood, allegedly hacked Raja to death with a sharp-edged weapon. Raja died on the spot.

District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran visited the spot and held inquiries, police said

Enraged relatives of Raja attacked the accused, who upon sustaining grievous injuries, was admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. He is in a critical condition, said the police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan said that the motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The body of the victim has been sent to Natham Government Hospital for post-mortem.