Drunken brawl leads to murder

23 January 2021 21:33 IST

Madurai

P. Alagumalai, 56, cleanliness worker of TANGEDCO, was found murdered with head injuries in its sub-station at Avaniyapuram on Friday night.

The police found that a Line Inspector Pitchaivelu, 54, working on the same premises, was behind the murder following a drunken brawl. Though Alagumalai’s duty was over by evening, he used to stay back in the office and consume liquor. On Friday, he started quarrelling with Pitchaivelu after consuming liquor.

Pitchaivelu, who also consumed liquor, assaulted Alagumalai with an iron rod on his head leading to bleeding injuries. He called an ambulance. The ambulance crew found him dead and alerted the police, said Inspector of Police (Avaniyapuram), G. Pethuraj. Pitchaivelu has been secured for questioning.