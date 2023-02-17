ADVERTISEMENT

Drunken brawl leads to murder of man in Madurai

February 17, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Madurai

The 24-year-old was killed after an argument broke out amongst a group of men on Thursday night; police have booked six persons in connection with the case

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man, M. Rajapandi of Ponnagaram, was murdered by a gang in a drunken brawl, under the Madura Coats bridge, around midnight on Thursday.

Police said that a quarrel among a group of young men from Ponnagaram had led to the murder of Rajapandi, a driver. During a heated argument, Rajapandi had hit another young man, P. Manoj (23), with his bike. Angry about this, Manoj and his friends had attacked Rajapandi with logs and a bottle. They then hit him with stone, killing him. The incident occurred under the Karimedu police station limits.

Karimedu police have booked six persons, including Manoj, in connection with the case, and have detained a few suspects for interrogation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US