Drunken brawl leads to murder of man in Madurai

The 24-year-old was killed after an argument broke out amongst a group of men on Thursday night; police have booked six persons in connection with the case

February 17, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man, M. Rajapandi of Ponnagaram, was murdered by a gang in a drunken brawl, under the Madura Coats bridge, around midnight on Thursday.

Police said that a quarrel among a group of young men from Ponnagaram had led to the murder of Rajapandi, a driver. During a heated argument, Rajapandi had hit another young man, P. Manoj (23), with his bike. Angry about this, Manoj and his friends had attacked Rajapandi with logs and a bottle. They then hit him with stone, killing him. The incident occurred under the Karimedu police station limits.

Karimedu police have booked six persons, including Manoj, in connection with the case, and have detained a few suspects for interrogation.

