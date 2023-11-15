Drunkard murders mother, neighbour near Dindigul

November 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Deprived of liquor for couple of days, a drunkard, Eswaran, 40, hacked to death his mother Chellayee, 75, and neighbour, Periyanadi, 80, in Karaiyur near Natham in the early hours of Wednesday. He also inflicted cut injuries on his minor daughter and a cow with a machete.

The district police have apprehended the man and admitted him to a hospital.

Daughter, Nathiya, 14, who had sustained cut injuries on both of her hands has been referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai after she sustained fracture in one of her hands.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, said that the accused being an alcoholic never went to work. His wife, Muthulakshmi, 35, who was earning for the family, was often beaten up by the man seeking money for liquor.

“In the last few days, the wife had denied him money and the man could not consume liquor. Neither had he slept well,” Mr. Baskaran said.

At around 3.30 a.m., he had pulled out a machete, used for breaking coconuts, and hacked to death his mother, who was sleeping outside the house.

Later, he attacked a cow with the sharp weapon.

“As the cow raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to the house. On seeing Eswaran standing with the machete, one of the relatives fled the scene. Periyandi, who lived next door and who used to often scold Eswaran for his drinking habit, was next attacked,” the SP said. Both of them were killed on the spot.

When his daughter came out of the house, he launched a murderous attack on her too.

Meanwhile, few youth had gathered at the spot and gave him a chase and caught him.

The SP, who rushed to the scene of crime, said that the man, who had fractured his hand, was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

He would be sent to remand later in the day, he added.