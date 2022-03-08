Drunk youth falls unconscious, loses ₹40,000

Madurai Rural District Police have arrested two youth — P. Alaguraja, 24, and R. Chandra Prabhu, 27 — for reportedly transferring ₹40,000, using the mobile phone of another youth, who had lost it after getting drunk.

The police said S. Veeramani, 24, of Vedarpuliyankulam consumed liquor with two strangers at Thoppur on Feburary 26, and became unconscious. The next morning, he found that he had lost his mobile phone, ATM card, PAN card and driving licence. Later, when he rang up his mobile number, one person told him that he found the phone at Kaithari Nagar.

When Veeramani collected his mobile phone from the person and checked it, he found that someone had transferred money using his mobile phone app to an account linked to another phone number. Based on his complaint, the police arrested the two youth.