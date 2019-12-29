Madurai

Drunk police personnel suspended in Madurai

more-in

They had been posted for election duty for the first phase of polls for rural local bodies

Two police personnel were placed under suspension after they were found to be in an inebriated condition on duty hours during the first phase of election for rural local bodies in Madurai district on Friday.

Madurai rural district Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan, on Saturday placed head constable Selvam of Tirumangalam Town Police Station and constable Senthil Sivaganesh of Silaiman police station under suspension.

The police said that while the head constable was posted in a polling station at Uppodai near Melavalavu, the constable was posted at V. Pudur polling station near Kottampatti.

Both of them were found to be under the influence of alcohol during duty hours.

The police had immediately replaced them with other police personnel for the security duty.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 3:07:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/drunk-police-personnel-suspended-in-madurai/article30424993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY