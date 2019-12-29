Drunk police personnel suspended in Madurai

Two police personnel were placed under suspension after they were found to be in an inebriated condition on duty hours during the first phase of election for rural local bodies in Madurai district on Friday.
Madurai rural district Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan, on Saturday placed head constable Selvam of Tirumangalam Town Police Station and constable Senthil Sivaganesh of Silaiman police station under suspension.
The police said that while the head constable was posted in a polling station at Uppodai near Melavalavu, the constable was posted at V. Pudur polling station near Kottampatti.
Both of them were found to be under the influence of alcohol during duty hours.
The police had immediately replaced them with other police personnel for the security duty.
