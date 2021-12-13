Drunk men attack three persons

Four unidentified persons, who were drunk, assaulted three persons for questioning their conduct at Rajakoor near Othakadai on Sunday night.

Police said that M. Nagarajan, 22, of Rajakoor Apartment, along with his wife, was standing in front of the apartment, when four persons came there and picked up a quarrel with him. When his wife questioned them, they abused her. Two others, P. Alagumari, 47, and his son A. Navaneetha Krishnan, 24, tried to pacify them. The four persons assaulted the two and Nagarajan with a sword.

The injured have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Othakadai police are on the lookout for the accused.