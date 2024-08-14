Drunk man inflicts bleeding injury on SSI in Madurai

Nathar Oli, a Special Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Mattuthavani police station in Madurai sustained a bleeding injury on his palm when he tried to prevent a drunk man, Sangaiah, from attacking his mother with a machete on Tuesday night.

The police said Mr. Nathar Oli had gone to Uthangudi after Madurai City Police control room received an alert about a ruckus there. When the SSI reached the spot, he found an inebriated Sangaiah quarrelling with his mother Kanmani. Sangaiah was shouting at his mother to go to Ramanathapuram and bring his wife, who had left him following a domestic quarrel.

The SSI tried to pacify Sangaiah and asked him to turn up at the police station in the morning with a petition seeking reunion with his wife.

When the SSI was getting ready to leave the place, he found Sangaiah rushing towards his mother with the intention of attacking her with a sharp weapon. Realising the danger, the SSI tried to prevent the attack, but in the process he sustained an injury on his palm.

Mr. Nathar Oli was treated as an outpatient at a private hospital. Sangaiah has been arrested for the assault.