Drunk man in Virudhunagar district attacks mother, sister with bricks

December 13, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Sattur

Hours after his pregnant wife was sent to her hometown for her delivery following a baby shower function, a drunk man inflicted injuries upon his mother and sister for sending his wife to her parents’ home. The incident took place in Ameerpalayam in Sattur, Virudhunagar district.

The police said that the man, Pughazhmani came home drunk and abused his mother and his married sister who was then at her mother’s house. He asked his mother why his wife was sent to Madurai, and started hurling bricks on her. When her sister came to the rescue of her mother, the man beat her up, twisting her arms, breaking the glass bangles on them, which caused her to sustain bleeding injuries. The two women also sustained injuries from the bricks.

Later, relatives intervened and the man fled the scene threatening them with dire consequences.

The Sattur Taluk police have registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation.

