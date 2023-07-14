ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk man create ruckus in school near Rajapalayam

July 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A drunk man, Baskar, attempted to attack the Headmaster of a Panchayat Union Primary school at Kalangaperi under Rajapalayam North police station limits on Friday.

The police have picked him up.

In his complaint, the Headmaster, B. Rengarajan, has said that the man had entered the school and started shouting under the influence of alcohol. When the Headmaster told him that he cannot allow a drunk person to enter the classrooms where children were studying, he tried to attack him with a brick.

Even after local people tried to pacify him, the man continued to create ruckus.

