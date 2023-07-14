HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunk man create ruckus in school near Rajapalayam

July 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A drunk man, Baskar, attempted to attack the Headmaster of a Panchayat Union Primary school at Kalangaperi under Rajapalayam North police station limits on Friday.

The police have picked him up.

In his complaint, the Headmaster, B. Rengarajan, has said that the man had entered the school and started shouting under the influence of alcohol. When the Headmaster told him that he cannot allow a drunk person to enter the classrooms where children were studying, he tried to attack him with a brick.

Even after local people tried to pacify him, the man continued to create ruckus.

==

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.