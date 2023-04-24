ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk man bites off wife’s nose in Srivilliputtur

April 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

A drunk man M. Srirengaraj (51) bit off a portion of his wife’s nose after a domestic quarrel here on Saturday night. The police said that the accused, an alcoholic, came home in Poovani drunk late in the night of Saturday. He picked a quarrel with his wife, Pandiammal (45), who was sleeping in the house. Later, the quarrel turned for the worse, and the man held the woman by her hair and bit off a portion of her nose. Based on her complaint, the Srivilliputtur Town police have booked the man for assaulting, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harrassment of Women Act.

