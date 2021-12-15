Drunk constable arrested

TENKASI

15 December 2021 19:42 IST

A Grade I constable attached to Kadayanallur police station in the district has been arrested for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

The policeman, Rajaguru from Subramaniyapuram near Puliyangudi, created a ruckus in an inebriated condition near a Tasmac liquor outlet on Sankarankovil-Sernthamaram Road on Monday. Holding a beer bottle in his hand, he picked up a quarrel with another person near the Tasmac shop.

As the video showing Rajaguru troubling the public while on duty went viral on social media, Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj conducted an inquiry and ordered his arrest. Rajaguru was lodged in Tenkasi sub-jail and placed under suspension.