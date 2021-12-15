Madurai

Drunk constable arrested

A Grade I constable attached to Kadayanallur police station in the district has been arrested for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

The policeman, Rajaguru from Subramaniyapuram near Puliyangudi, created a ruckus in an inebriated condition near a Tasmac liquor outlet on Sankarankovil-Sernthamaram Road on Monday. Holding a beer bottle in his hand, he picked up a quarrel with another person near the Tasmac shop.

As the video showing Rajaguru troubling the public while on duty went viral on social media, Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj conducted an inquiry and ordered his arrest. Rajaguru was lodged in Tenkasi sub-jail and placed under suspension.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2021 7:43:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/drunk-constable-arrested/article37962563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY