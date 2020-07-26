Drumsticks measuring 5 feet in length harvested in Dindigul

Dindigul

26 July 2020 17:55 IST

Drumsticks measuring up to five feet in length are being harvested at a farm in Chinnalapatti here, reaping good profit for the farmer.

K. Chakkarapani, a farmer from Chinnalapatti, had cultivated hybrid drumsticks on five acres of farmland on the road connecting Ambathurai with Chinnalapatti. He had opted for Israel farming technique and organic farming to cultivate the drumsticks.

The drumstick plants were planted six months back and the crop was being harvested for the past one month. The harvested produce was sold at markets in Dindigul, Oddanchatram and Madurai. A kilogram of drumstick was sold at ₹35 to ₹40, reaping good profit for Mr. Chakkarapani.

He had earlier received an award for successfully cultivating tomatoes and onions through poly greenhouse and drip irrigation method.