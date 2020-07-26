Madurai

Drumsticks measuring 5 feet in length harvested in Dindigul

Farmer Sakkarapani showing his five foot long drumsticks at his farm in Chinnalapatti near Dindigul.

Farmer Sakkarapani showing his five foot long drumsticks at his farm in Chinnalapatti near Dindigul.   | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Drumsticks measuring up to five feet in length are being harvested at a farm in Chinnalapatti here, reaping good profit for the farmer.

K. Chakkarapani, a farmer from Chinnalapatti, had cultivated hybrid drumsticks on five acres of farmland on the road connecting Ambathurai with Chinnalapatti. He had opted for Israel farming technique and organic farming to cultivate the drumsticks.

The drumstick plants were planted six months back and the crop was being harvested for the past one month. The harvested produce was sold at markets in Dindigul, Oddanchatram and Madurai. A kilogram of drumstick was sold at ₹35 to ₹40, reaping good profit for Mr. Chakkarapani.

He had earlier received an award for successfully cultivating tomatoes and onions through poly greenhouse and drip irrigation method.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2020 5:56:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/drumsticks-measuring-5-feet-in-length-harvested-in-dindigul/article32196660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY