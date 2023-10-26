HamberMenu
Drumstick seeds sown near houses in Ramanathapuram village

October 26, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B. Vishnu Chandran sows drumstick seeds near a house in Karugulam village in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran sows drumstick seeds near a house in Karugulam village in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Ramanathapuram district administration plans to fight anemia among girl children through moringa (drumstick) plants in three blocks of Tiruppullani, Mandapam and Kamudhi.

As part of Save Girl Child and Teach Girls programme under Department of Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran on Thursday inaugurated sowing of moringa (drumstick) seeds near houses at S. Karungulam village under Tiruppullaani block.

The Collector said that consumption of moringa greens would help pregnant women, lactating mothers and adoloscent girls to overcome anemia. It would also help girl children below the age of five years to get nutrition.

The moringa seeds were procured through the Department of Horticulture. The health benefits of moringa plants would be explained to the residents by Anganwadi workers and field workers of Social Welfare Department.

The Collector appealed to the residents to properly take care of the moringa plants and get benefited through its nutritious greens to fight malnutrition.

District Social Welfare Officer - in charge Thenmozhi and Project Officer of Integrated Child Development Scheme Vasubavathi were present.

