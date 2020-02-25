Drumstick farmers happy

DINDIGUL

25 February 2020

It is in great demand and fetches good price

With high demand for drumsticks in the north, “karumbu murungai” and “naatu murungai” farmers are happy as they have been reaping good returns.

Drumsticks are grown in vast areas in this district and in nearby Theni district. Athur Union, Oddanchatram, Reddiarchatram, Puduchatram, Chinnalapatti and some of the hamlets where drumsticks are raised.

Even as majority of growers were awaiting harvest, there has been inquiries and orders from West Bengal and Odisha merchants, said A Alagarsami at Chinnalapatti wholesale market here.

“We are selling drumstick at ₹ 55 per kg. Our farmers are happy about the price. It is likely to continue as orders are still coming seeking more drumsticks,” he added.

Drumsticks are neatly packed in gunny bags of 50 kg and 100 kg with neem leaves placed on top and loaded on trucks as they had to travel at least four to five nights to reach the destination, a lorry operator in Athur said and added that in the last four days alone, close to 25 trucks had been despatched from this region.

Farmers said that they have procured from drumsticks from Andipatti in Theni district where too the “karumbu murungai” was grown. This is what buyers in West Bengal want as these drumsticks are tasty and have a longer shelf life.

Usually, drumsticks in wholesale market would be sold at ₹ 20 to 25 a kg to local traders. With short supply and high demand, farmers have quoted ₹ 20 to ₹ 30 more per kg, which would prevail for another fortnight.

It is a welcome development that farmers themselves quote the price to buyers instead of merchants.

Horticulture department officials said conventional drumsticks were preferred by consumers in the north while people in cities like Bangaluru preferred hybrid variety. The district had the unique distinction of growing drumsticks in large areas as the soil and weather were favourable for the produce. Next to Dindigul, farmers in Kumbakonam, Jayamkondam, Srimushnam and Andimadam grew drumstick in vast lands, officials said.