Drumming up attractive furniture from waste

They were once used to store mosquito larvicidal oil. Now, they are an attractive sofa set decorating the reception hall of the Corporation’s administrative office here.
Just a few months ago, the civic body created a bathroom with discarded plastic waterbottles for its personnel working at a micro compost centre, which drew huge public attention.
It all started when the Corporation purchased 70 drums of the oil to tackle mosquito breeding during the last monsoon that battered the coastal town. The pungent smell from the empty drums put off buyers and the empty drums lay unheeded at the Corporation Ward Office near VVD Signal.
The civic officials then hit upon a plan to convert them into furniture such as sofa set. Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari agreed. Three drums were crafted into a sofa set and teapoy and found their way into the Corporation’s reception hall at her behest.
What is more, the civic chief instructed that all such drums be turned into similar furniture pieces and placed in offices and parks maintained by the urban local body.
“We spent about ₹2,000 for the sofa set towards purchase of paint and cushions,” said the officials.
