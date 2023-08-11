ADVERTISEMENT

‘Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign launched in Madurai

August 11, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ‘Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign launched on Friday, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy administered a pledge to students and government officials in Madurai against the use of narcotic substances.

The Minister said that various awareness programmes had been launched in this regard to achieve ‘Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu’. As part of the campaign, in Madurai district, more than a lakh school and college students and government employees took part in the event and were administered pledge. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US