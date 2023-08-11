‘Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign launched in Madurai

August 11, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MADURAI

As part of the ‘Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu’ campaign launched on Friday, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy administered a pledge to students and government officials in Madurai against the use of narcotic substances.

The Minister said that various awareness programmes had been launched in this regard to achieve ‘Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu’. As part of the campaign, in Madurai district, more than a lakh school and college students and government employees took part in the event and were administered pledge. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials were present.