Drug smugglers have a free run in Tamil Nadu, says AIADMK

March 12, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the “inactive administration in Tamil Nadu and zero action against drugs in the State,” AIADMK workers led by the party’s functionaries formed a human chain in front of Tirunelveli Corporation office on Tuesday.

Leading the protest, AIADMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary N. Ganesa Raja said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed to curb smuggling of narcotic substances and drug abuse in the State and the police machinery remained paralysed. This was due to the ruling DMK’s nexus with the drug mafia which came to light following the recent arrest of DMK functionary Sadik by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi.

The NCB had charged that Jafar Sadik, who was hurriedly expelled from the DMK after the Central agency seized drugs worth ₹2,000 crore and brought to light the shoddy business of the DMK member, was the kingpin of an international drug cartel. Another cargo firm being run by another DMK office-bearer was under the NCB’s scanner but the DMK high command was yet to take any action against him owing to his proximity to Mr. Stalin’s son and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“The NCB has said the agency had foiled Sadik’s plans to smuggle the drugs to Australia and New Zealand and hence this seizure has categorically proved that Tamil Nadu had become a hotspot of international drug trafficking under the rule of Mr. Stalin, which is a shame for the entire State,” Mr. Ganesa Raja said.

The protestors also appealed to the public to be aware of drug abuse among the younger generation and save the children from drug addicts. They also alleged that Tamil Nadu was witnessing heinous crimes as the criminals, under the influence of alcohol and drug, were orchestrating these crimes without fear.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, former minister and district secretary S.P. Shanmuganathan took part in the humn chain formed from Anna Statue to Old Bus Stand. Similar agitations were organised at 14 places in the district.

The AIADMK men organised the human chain protest in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.

