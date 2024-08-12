GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drug smugglers, family members will face serious action, warns Commissioner

Published - August 12, 2024 07:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena flagging off a drug abuse awareness rally in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Police Commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena flagging off a drug abuse awareness rally in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Producing, storing, smuggling and selling of banned narcotic substances will land those who are directly associated with these illegal activities and their family members in serious trouble, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Rupesh Kumar Meena, has warned.

 Flagging off the drug abuse awareness rally here on Monday as part of Drug-free Tamil Nadu event, Mr. Rupesh Kumar Meena said drug addiction and alcoholism would drag the individuals and their families to irredeemable situation as it would land the abusers in danger, besides inviting punitive legal action.

 As per law, the entire wealth of the drug smugglers and their family members would be attached besides freezing their bank accounts. Hence, the students should keep themselves away from drug menace to create a better society, Mr. Rupesh Kumar Meena said.

 Over 1,000 students participated in the drug abuse awareness rally.

 In Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Dean, Revathi Balan administered the drug abuse awareness pledge to the doctors, medicos, nursing students and the staff.

