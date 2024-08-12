‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’ events organised

Over 5,000 kg of ganja seized by the police in 10 southern districts and also in Tirunelveli and Madurai city police commissionerates was incinerated in a private facility near Nanguneri in the district on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pa. Moorthy, inaugurated the burning of 5,191 kg of ganja seized in 495 cases in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts and also by the Tirunelveli and Madurai city police as ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu Day’ was observed on Monday.

Of these, 141 cases were registered in Dindigul district which is followed by Madurai city where 75 cases were registered. Madurai and Theni districts recorded 95 and 57 cases respectively relating to ganja seizure. 500 kg of ganja was destroyed for every one hour in the incinerator, which has been established by a private firm for burning the biomedical waste.

Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, Adharsh Pachera, and ASP, Nanguneri, Prasanna Kumar, were present.

In the drug-free Tamil Nadu event organised in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu administered drug abuse awareness pledge to the students, the public and the government officials.

Mr. Appavu said the State government was introducing a slew of new schemes, including free breakfast scheme to the children and the monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 to the students of government and the government-aided schools, for improving the standard of education and the enrolment of gross enrolment ratio in higher education. Book fairs are being conducted in every district to promote reading habits among the students.

“Hence, the students should concentrate only on their education as the government is here to take care of your education. Above all, the students should strictly avoid narcotic substances and alcohol if they want to come up in their life,” Mr. Appavu said.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the students, while concentrating on their studies with the backing of the government-sponsored welfare schemes, should keep distance from substance abuse.

“We appeal to the students to inform their teachers or the parents if they come across the sale of any drug near their school or in their colonies as the Tamil Nadu Government is taking stringent measures to crush drug trade,” he said.

Mayor G. Ramakrishnan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, former MP and Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Church Workers’ Welfare Board Vijila Sathyananth and former Minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan were present.

Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathy administered the drug abuse awareness pledge to the students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Kovilpatti.

“After conducting drug abuse awareness events for benefiting over 30 lakh people in 2023, similar awareness programmes have been organised for the benefit of 8.50 lakh people during this year. We are organising these events and distributing awareness pamphlets to the people during festivals where the public gather in large number,” said Mr. Lakshmipathy, who flagged off the drug-free Tamil Nadu cycle rally.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan was present.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector R. Alagumeena administered the drug-free Tamil Nadu pledge to the students in a function held at Noorul Islam Institute for Higher Education at Kumarakovil on Monday in the presence of Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam.

“If you start taking drugs or alcohol for fun or due to the compulsion of your friends, it will consume your life for sure,” cautioned Ms. Alagumeena, who appealed to the teachers to closely watch their students and counsel them.

In Tenkasi district, Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore flagged off the substance abuse awareness rally in the presence of Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar, MP Rani Srikumar and MLA S. Palani Nadar.

The Collector appealed to the students and the public to inform the police through 9487548177 and 9411494115 or through toll-free number 10581 about drug trade.

