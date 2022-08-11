Drug abuse awareness week begins

Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan and Fisheries Minister Anith R.Radhakrishnan flagging off drug awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated a week-long drug abuse awareness events in the district at Palayamkottai on Thursday.

Flagging off an awareness bicycle rally, he said drugs being smuggled into Tamil Nadu from other States were being brought here for spoiling the future of school and college students. Besides spoiling the students, the drugs would land them and their family in deep trouble as possession and consumption of banned narcotic substances were punishable offences.

The State government had instructed the police to act against drug peddlers and those who use narcotic substances. Parents and teachers should play a major role in saving the children from the drug menace through constant monitoring and guidance, he said.

He appealed to the students to shun drugs throughout their life and concentrate on taking their career to greater heights. Over 2,000 students participated in the awareness event organised at Anna Stadium, Palayamkottai. They went around the stalls and evil effects of drug abuse were explained to them..

The Speaker inaugurated drug abuse awareness clubs which will have teachers, students and parents and released an awareness banner.

While the event spoke a lot about banned drugs and their evil effects, no message was kept at the venue against consumption of liquor, which is also very prevalent among the younger generation including school children.

Collector V. Vishnu, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Avinash Kumar, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan, District Revenue Officer S. Jayashree, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Mayor P.M. Saravanan and deputy mayor K.R. Raju were present.

In Thoothukudi, Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan flagged off a drug abuse awareness rally. Over 600 NSS volunteers, NCC cadets and Indian Red Cross Society volunteers from various schools and colleges participated in the rally that culminated at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital where an awareness programme was organized.

Collector K. Senthil Raj narrated the physical and psychological problems being encountered by drug addicts and the counselling available in the medical college hospital.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan participated in the drug abuse awareness meet held at Kamaraj College.

Drug abuse awareness pledge was administered to the students in all schools and colleges in the district.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector M. Aravind participated in the human chain organised near Gandhi Mandapam to create awareness of drug abuse and administered pledge to the students.

Drug abuse awareness human chains were formed in Nagercoil from the Collectorate to Duthie Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Colachel, Thuckalay, Marthandam, Thiruvattar and Kulasekaram.