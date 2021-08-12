33 school dropouts identified

THOOTHUKUDI

12 August 2021 18:56 IST

A survey in the hamlet of Terespuram here on Thursday to identify school dropouts revealed that there were 33 who had stopped going to the schools.

As Terespuram area is a hamlet housing poor fishermen, the children are often taken to the sea for fishing along with the elders. Unfortunately, the lockdown has accelerated the rate of dropouts. Since the families, mostly got entangled in loans availed from moneylenders, get revenue through their children going for fishing, the practice of sending the children for fishing is on the rise, the officials say.

As the survey was started by Block Education Officer Jayabalan and his team with the help of EMIS (Educational Management Information System) in Terespuram area on Thursday, the officials found 33 school dropouts had not been readmitted in the schools. The team that visited the homes of these children successfully persuaded a few parents and ensured the readmission of 14 students immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are taking steps to readmit the remaining 19 students also,” said the officials.

The Special Training Centre volunteers have been entrusted with the job of ensuring the early readmission of the dropped-out children.

The teacher educators, special trainers, a physiotherapist and a speech therapist have also been deployed in this backward area to check the dropouts in future also.