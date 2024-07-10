ADVERTISEMENT

Drop move to privatise anganwadis, say workers

Published - July 10, 2024 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

 

ADVERTISEMENT

About 500 members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association staged a protest inside the district Collectorate here on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of the bill passed in 2012 by the State government to privatise the Anganwadi programme.  

A. Varadhalaksmi, district secretary who led the protest, said, the pay that was given to the anganwandi workers was very low and they were unable to manage their daily family expenses. “A minimum pay of ₹26,000 for the workers and ₹18,000 for assistants should be ensured,” she added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding a gratuity of ₹10 lakh, they said, the pension amount which remained constant for several years should be increased to ₹8,000.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The workers who were transferred from mini centres to some important centres after promotion should be given increment amount without any further delay,” Ms. Varadhalakshmi said.  

As the anganwadi workers had to fulfil the administrative work through mobile phone, the workers asked for smart phones so they could complete the process without any technical interruptions.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US