GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drop move to privatise anganwadis, say workers

Published - July 10, 2024 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Wednesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

 

About 500 members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association staged a protest inside the district Collectorate here on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of the bill passed in 2012 by the State government to privatise the Anganwadi programme.  

A. Varadhalaksmi, district secretary who led the protest, said, the pay that was given to the anganwandi workers was very low and they were unable to manage their daily family expenses. “A minimum pay of ₹26,000 for the workers and ₹18,000 for assistants should be ensured,” she added.  

Demanding a gratuity of ₹10 lakh, they said, the pension amount which remained constant for several years should be increased to ₹8,000.  

“The workers who were transferred from mini centres to some important centres after promotion should be given increment amount without any further delay,” Ms. Varadhalakshmi said.  

As the anganwadi workers had to fulfil the administrative work through mobile phone, the workers asked for smart phones so they could complete the process without any technical interruptions.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.