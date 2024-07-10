Drop move to privatise anganwadis, say workers

About 500 members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association staged a protest inside the district Collectorate here on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of the bill passed in 2012 by the State government to privatise the Anganwadi programme.

A. Varadhalaksmi, district secretary who led the protest, said, the pay that was given to the anganwandi workers was very low and they were unable to manage their daily family expenses. “A minimum pay of ₹26,000 for the workers and ₹18,000 for assistants should be ensured,” she added.

Demanding a gratuity of ₹10 lakh, they said, the pension amount which remained constant for several years should be increased to ₹8,000.

“The workers who were transferred from mini centres to some important centres after promotion should be given increment amount without any further delay,” Ms. Varadhalakshmi said.

As the anganwadi workers had to fulfil the administrative work through mobile phone, the workers asked for smart phones so they could complete the process without any technical interruptions.