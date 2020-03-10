Drop in maize price

Virudhunagar

10 March 2020 21:59 IST

Maize farmers are upset as traders have drastically reduced the price of maize from ₹2050 to ₹1,400 a quintal.

A. Moorthy, a farmer from Srivilliputtur Taluk, said he has got some 100 quintals of maize stuck with him at his home.

“We were selling the produce for ₹2050 a quintal which was fetching profitable but now traders have reduced the procurement price citing corona virus outbreak,” he said.

Traders claim that maize that was used as a poultry feed has not seen demand after the corona outbreak so that the price has come down.

“After the increase in price of fertilizers and other inputs and wages for manpower, we will end up in loss if we have to sell it for ₹1,400. The price drop has been reported in the last 15 days,” Mr. Moorthy said. Attempt to pledge the produce to get 70% of the price through Cooperative societies failed as they have got huge stock of paddy, he added.

District secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam V. Murugan said maize farmers incurred huge loss last year due to infection of fall armyworm.

While farmers demanded ₹25,000 compensation for every acre of crop loss, the government gave only ₹3000 an acre for rain-fed region and ₹5,400 an acre for those who had lift irrigation facility.

“If farmers faced loss due to fall armyworm last year, this year they are on the verge of another loss due to cut in price,” he said.

The State government should intervene and procure maize directly from farmers and ensure a minimum price of ₹2050 a quintal so that they do not face yet another loss, he said.