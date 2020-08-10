Drop in cases, leads to drop in ILI cases too

The drop in cases in Madurai district has also denoted a fall in the number of people with influenza like illness (ILI) symptoms who approach fever camps, says Collector T. G. Vinay.
In the week between August 4 and 10, 655 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of them, the total number of ILI patients were 174, according to data provided by the district administration. It is roughly around 31% of the cases. This is in contrast to around 33% of total cases exhibiting ILI symptoms between July 28 and August 3.
Deputy Director of Public Health Priya Raj says the 2% drop and consistent stabilisation of cases should be attributed to early identification of cases through fever camps. “We decide the location and the number of fever camps based on where the majority of the previous day’s cases originated. The aim is to identify the wards with positive cases and encourage those in and around the area to come forward and test themselves,” she says. Currently, 70% of all cases are in urban areas and 30% in rural areas.
The Collector says although there is no clustering, lone cases are present in all 13 blocks of the district but are all scattered. “Though, in the initial stages, we saw that the Corporation and peri-urban areas like Tirupparankundram, Madurai East and Madurai West blocks had a number of cases, we have realised now that the 100 odd cases each day are spread out and are few in number. We hope to ensure that the number of cases drop further,” Dr. Priya Raj says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath