Drop charges, revoke transfer orders, says association

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA) has appealed to Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin to immediately direct the Madurai district administration to drop the charges andrevoke the transfer orders initiated against a Tahsildar, Block Development Officer and others.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, TNROA president M.P. Murugaiyan and general secretary S. Sankaralingam have urged the Minister to reconsider the order. They said that it was no easy task for the officials who had the additional burden of executing various special projects introduced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the last three years. Petitions received under new programmes such as Makkaludan Mudhalvar were cleared in record period.

With limited strength and long hours of work, such Herculean tasks were implemented in a record time in the State.

In the mega function organised in Madurai two days ago, in which Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin gave away welfare assistance to 25,000 beneficiaries, 12,500 people received patta orders and over 2,000 family cards were distributed. They were prepared by the revenue and disaster management department staff in a short notice.

When such tasks were accomplished without any issues, the government should consider the pleas of the association. Due to shortage of staff, there were hardships, Mr Murugaiyan said and added that the strength all the offices of the Revenue Department had to be reviewed as they were all fixed four decades back.

Today, the number of districts had also increased and the work load also had risen manifold, especially in big cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi and Madurai.

Though the government had agreed to post deputy tahsildars for special programmes in major districts, the Finance Department was yet to clear the same, Mr. Murugaiyan said and added that the association had submitted a long list of demands with the government and hoped they were considered at the earliest.