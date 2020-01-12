Drop case against Nellai Kannan: Nallakannu

Tirunelveli

Veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to withdraw the case booked against Tamil orator and Congress leader Nellai Kannan.

Mr. Nallakannu visited Mr. Kannan, who was released on bail after being arrested for his controversial address against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, at a recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, at his residence here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he condemned the arrest of Mr. Kannan stating that freedom of speech was being stifled with such arrests.

“While people like Mr. Kannan were being arrested for a routine speech, people who had issued criminal intimidation like cutting tongue was left to go scott-free,” he said.

The freedom fighter also condemned the attack by goons on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Instead of arresting the assailants, the police have booked the victims themselves, he said.

Stating that freedom of speech and writing was being stifled, he said such acts were anti-democratic and facist.

Mr. Nallakannu condemned the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Government in the State claiming that the AIADMK that had voted in favour of CAB and helped it pass in the Parliament was now seeking dual citizenship for Sri Lanka Tamil refugees.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder Velmurugan was present.