Drones keep a tab on public movement

The police, who have started using the drones since Tuesday, have deployed three drones to keep a watch on movement of people in the city in view of relaxation of lockdown conditions with effect from Wednesday.
Besides monitoring thickly populated areas with cameras, drones would be used to create awareness of the need to scrupulously follow lockdown norms.
Speakers fitted on drones would announce lockdown conditions and warn people against coming out unnecessarily.
“The drones get some attraction among the people and they will be effective in spreading the message,” the Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha said. These drones will be useful in containment zones and to reach people living in high-rise buildings.
“The drones will spare our men from the need to enter narrow streets and bylanes to monitor movement of people, The cameras will help us identify those areas where social distancing norms are violated,” he said.
The recorded voice talks about the prohibitory order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure and warns of action against those who violate it. People are asked to come out only to buy essentials like groceries and vegetables.
The police cautioned the youths, who roam unnecessarily on motorbikes, by initiating legal action. Apart from corporation and revenue officials, the police are warning people for not using masks. “The police impose a fine of ₹ 200 on violators. Besides, masks are being distributed to poor people,” he said. The police are taking action on shops that are not implementing personal distancing norms on their premises.
