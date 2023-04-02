Drones can help beat shortage of labourers for farm work

April 02, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

With farmers facing labour shortage for agriculture-related activities, officials of the department in Virudhunagar district are promoting usage of drones for spraying pesticides and fertilizers.

B. Srinivasan, 64, a senior farmer of Nachiyarpatti, near here, has been renting drones for over a year now. The drones, which are operated by private players, can be used for spraying fertilizers, pesticides and weedicides.

Mr. Srinivasan, who cultivates maize, cotton and pulses such as black gram and green gram, has been facing acute shortage of farmhands for basic activities. “The higher wages under MGNRES attracts labourers.. Similarly, the construction industry also offers more wages and, hence, not many come forward for farm works,” he contends.

In conventional spraying, with a mechanised or manual sprayer, a male farmhand charges around ₹500 a day to spray fertilizer on three acres of land. He has one or two women workers to assist him.

However, Joint Director (Agriculture) S. Uthandaraman says, the sudden increase in demand for workers in rainfed areas often leave the farms in a lurch. “With huge areas of farmlands requiring workers at the same time, drones, which work at a higher speed when compared to manual labour, are a boon for farmers to continue the agricultural operations without a break.”

Spraying fertilizers with sprayers takes at least three to four hours to cover three acres of land. But the drones can cover the same area within 15 minutes, Mr. Srinivasan points out..

“Farmers will have to run after workers every day when vast tracts of farmlands across villages go for cultivation at the same time. Sometimes, the work gets delayed for days due to shortage of labour and the farmers cannot concentrate on other work,” says Seed Certification Officer M. Gouthaman.

With the drones completing the job in minutes under their watchful eyes, the farmers can ensure that all fertilizer bought for the farm is correctly used without any pilferage, he adds.

Besides, the fertilizers can be used in a more concentrated form. The uniform spraying of concentrated fertilizer also helps in reducing wastage. “When the fertilizer is highly diluted with water, it tends to drip from leaves,” according to Mr. Gouthaman.

A demonstration of the drone was held on Friday in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

Mr. Uthandaraman says the farmers can contact local drone operators and avail themselves of their services. The drones are rented at ₹500 to ₹600 an hour.

B. Sivakumar, a drone operator, says a drone can be used to spray liquid fertilizer, pesticide and weedicide on 15 acres a day, provided adequate number of batteries are available. Though only a limited number of drones are available with operators in Virudhunagar district, operators from Andhra Pradesh and northern districts of Tamil Nadu camp in the district during peak farming season. Hence, adequate number of drones are available to farmers.

Mr. Uthandaraman adds that when usage of drones becomes more popular, the rent will come down considerably.