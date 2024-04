April 29, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha has issued an order banning flying of drones or any unmanned flying objects within a two-km range of Madurai Medical College where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept in the strong room. The order stays valid till the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

