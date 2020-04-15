Drone deployed

MELUR
Madurai Rural District Police on Wednesday deployed a drone in the containment zone in Melur. Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan inspected the security arrangement in Mohammediyapuram and Gandhi Poonga areas in the town and in the containment zone in Chokkalingapuram in Kottampatti police station limits.
The SP said that the drone was being used to closely monitor and check movement of people on the streets in the containment zone. He also distributed essential commodities and masks to 17 migrant workers from other States who were living in Melur Mill Gate area.
