DRM honours couple who averted train accident

March 01, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TENKASI

Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Sharad Srivatsava on Friday honoured the couple who averted a major train accident at Puliyarai recently.

While negotiating a curve in the Ghat Road near Puliyarai on February 25th night, driver of a plywood-laden lorry proceeding from Kerala to Thoothukudi lost control of the vehicle and it fell on the railway track from 20 meter height. Even as the driver of the lorry was killed on the spot, the cleaner escaped with minor injuries.

On hearing the loud thud around midnight, couple Shanmugaiah and Vadakkthuthiyal, estate workers, came out of their house nearby to find the mangled remains of the lorry lying on the railway track.

As the couple saw a train approaching the accident site, they ran along the track for a distance in pitch darkness with a flashing torch in their hand to alert loco pilot Moses, who was piloting the empty coaches of a special train. The loco pilot stopped the train 100 meters ahead of the accident spot to avert a major tragedy.

Mr. Sharad Srivatsava, who visited the couple in their house on Friday and honoured them with certificate and cash award at a function organized at Bhagavathipuram Railway Station.