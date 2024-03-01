GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRM honours couple who averted train accident

March 01, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava honouring Shanmugaiah and Vadakkuthiyal in Tenkasi recently.

Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava honouring Shanmugaiah and Vadakkuthiyal in Tenkasi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Sharad Srivatsava on Friday honoured the couple who averted a major train accident at Puliyarai recently.

 While negotiating a curve in the Ghat Road near Puliyarai on February 25th night, driver of a plywood-laden lorry proceeding from Kerala to Thoothukudi lost control of the vehicle and it fell on the railway track from 20 meter height. Even as the driver of the lorry was killed on the spot, the cleaner escaped with minor injuries.

 On hearing the loud thud around midnight, couple Shanmugaiah and Vadakkthuthiyal, estate workers, came out of their house nearby to find the mangled remains of the lorry lying on the railway track.

 As the couple saw a train approaching the accident site, they ran along the track for a distance in pitch darkness with a flashing torch in their hand to alert loco pilot Moses, who was piloting the empty coaches of a special train. The loco pilot stopped the train 100 meters ahead of the accident spot to avert a major tragedy.

 Mr. Sharad Srivatsava, who visited the couple in their house on Friday and honoured them with certificate and cash award at a function organized at Bhagavathipuram Railway Station.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.