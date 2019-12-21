Drizzle in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

After a week-long lull, the district experienced widespread drizzling on Friday night while the areas like Radhapuram and Nanguneri recorded significant rainfall.

The drizzle that started in the afternoon continued overnight to drench the district though none of the areas barring Radhapuram and Nangnueri recorded decent rainfall. After the drizzle stopped in the early hours of Saturday, the sky remained overcast throughout the day.

After its catchment areas experienced 3 mm rainfall, storage level in the Manimuthar Dam has touched 113 feet against the maximum capacity of 118 feet even as 1,462 cusecs of water is coming in.

Rainfall in Tirunelveli district (in mm): Radhapuram – 69, Nanguneri – 47, Papanasam – 35, Manimuthar Dam – 30.20, Ambasamudram – 28.60, Cheranmahadevi – 20.20, Palayamkottai – 19.40 and Tirunelveli – 15.

Tenkasi district: Ramanadhi Dam – 15, Gundar Dam and Shencottai – 8, Tenkasi – 6.20, Gadana Dam – 6, Sankarankovil – 5, Aayikudi – 4.80, Sivagiri – 3.50, Karuppanadhi Dam – 2.50 and Adavinainar Dam – 2.

Even as the coastal town of Thoothukudi was slowly limping back to normalcy from the woes of water stagnation caused by recent rains, widespread rain lashed the district on Friday made things worse again. Since monsoon rains had already jacked up groundwater table closer to the surface of the earth and caused water stagnation, the Corporation had deployed 112 pumps in various parts under its jurisdiction to pump out the stagnant water.

While the hopes of clearing the stagnant water became brighter, the latest round of rain has dashed the urban civic body’s hopes as the areas from where stagnant water had been pumped out after tireless work are now marooned.

As usual, the coastal and the western parts of the district experienced significant rainfall.

Rainfall in Thoothukudi district (in mm): Kulasekarapattinam – 98, Tiruchendur – 89, Kaayalpattinam – 69, Maniyaachi – 53, Saattankulam – 44.60, Thoothukudi – 34.50, Srivaikundam - 31 Vilaaththikulam – 28, Ottapidaaram – 27, Vaippaar – 15, Kayathaar and Kadambur – 14, Kaadalkudi – 13, Keezha Arasadi – 11, Vedanaththam – 8, Ettaiyapuram – 7, Kovilpatti – 5, Kazhugumalai – 3 and Soorankudi – 2.