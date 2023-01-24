ADVERTISEMENT

Drizzle in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi districts

January 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Rainwater stagnating on South New Street in Thoothukudi on Tuesday causes hardship to road users. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Unexpected drizzle drenched Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Tuesday. A few places on the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district recorded decent rainfall.

The plains experienced mild drizzle early in the morning, and the sky that remained overcast opened up around 1.30 p.m. Tirunelveli Junction, Kokkirakulam, Vannarpet, Samathanapuram, Ambasamudram Road and Venthankulam new bus stand areas experienced strong drizzle for about 10 minutes and mild drizzle continued for about 15 minutes to affect movement of two-wheelers for a while.

Areas around the Government Engineering College in Tirunelveli had to content with mild drizzle.

Rainfall recorded in Tirunelveli district was (in mm): Kakkachi 48, Nalumukku, Oothu and Manjolai 32 each, Radhapuram 15, Ambasamudram 13, Papanasam 12, Tirunelveli 10, Palayamkottai 9, Manimuthar dam 8, Cheranmahadevi and Servalar dam 6 and Nanugneri 1.

In Thoothukudi district, Thoothukudi city, Srivaikundam and a few areas experienced steady drizzle since Monday midnight.

Farmers who have raised rain-fed crops are happy with the rain as it will help vegetable plants. The Main Falls in Courtallam swelled for a while on Tuesday and visitors were prevented from taking bath there.

